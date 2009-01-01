Banner

Headline

  • 0
  • 1
prev
next

Cape Verde Stock Exchange to cooperate with Euronext

The Cape Verde Stock Exchange and its Portuguese counterpart Euronext Lisboa will sign a partnership protocol this Tuesday, July 3, in a ceremony set to take place at the Portuguese stock exchange building. The accord comes shortly after Cape Verde Stock Exchange president Manuel Lima participated in a business retreat in the Portuguese city of Évora.

Read more

TACV: new Boeing to arrive in a matter of days

The new Boeing 737 purchased by the government to reinforce TACV Cabo Verde Airlines’ fleet of aircrafts is expected to be delivered to Cape Verde in a matter of days. The aircraft is currently in North Carolina, in the United States of America, where it has undergone a major technical and aesthetic makeover prior to heading to Praia. Photographs of the aircraft have already begun circulating...

Read more

Economy

  • 0
  • 1
prev
next

Cape Verde Stock Exc

The Cape Verde Stock Exchange and its Portuguese counterpart Euronext Lisboa will sign a partnership protocol this Tuesday, July 3, in a cerem...

Read more

TACV: new Boeing to

The new Boeing 737 purchased by the government to reinforce TACV Cabo Verde Airlines’ fleet of aircrafts is expected to be delivered to Cape V...

Read more

British firm to buil

The Resort Group PLC plans to build six resorts on the island of Boa Vista over the next 12 to 15 years, bringing the total number of rooms ow...

Read more

White Airways to ope

White Airways, which leads the charter segment in Portugal’s airline industry, has begun the licensing process to be able to operate regular f...

Read more

Politics

  • 0
  • 1
prev
next

US strengthens commitment to fight drug

The United States will continue to support Cape Verde and the entire ECOWAS region in the fight against drug trafficking, organized crime, illegal mig...

Read more

Cavaco Silva invites Jorge Carlos Fonsec

Cape Verdean president-elect Jorge Carlos Fonseca has been invited by Portuguese President Aníbal Cavaco Silva for an official visit to Portugal. The ...

Read more

President accepts proposal to exonerate

Prime Minister José Maria Neves presented a proposal for the exoneration of Minister of Social Development and Family, Felisberto Vieira, to President...

Read more

The first words spoken by the next Presi

In his first words as Cape Verde’s president-elect, Jorge Carlos Fonseca promised to abide by his electoral platform, speaking of cooperation with the...

Read more
next
prev

Culture & Art

  • 0
  • 1
prev
next

Santa Maria festival to feature sounds f

A blend of rhythms, styles and cultures, allied with a focus on environmental issues, will be the trademark of the 21st edition of the Santa Maria mus...

Read more

São Vicente émigrés head home for Carnav

The Samba Tropical Carnaval group and the São Vicente municipal chamber will welcome the first 100 of a total of 300 émigrés from the island living in...

Read more

Mayra grabs German Critics’ Award with n

Cape Verde singer Mayra Andrade’s latest CD, Stória, Stória, has received the German Critics’ Award. Only a few months after its release, the singer’s...

Read more

Nancy Vieira and Manuel Paulo release “P

Cape Verdean singer Nancy Vieira and Portuguese musician Manuel Paulo joined forces to produce the album Pássaro Cego, which was released this week in...

Read more
next
prev